David H. Sickbert, age 82, of Holland, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born July 24, 1940, in Holland, to Walter and Laura (Hanebutt) Sickert. David was a member of St. Paul United Church in Holland. He enjoyed watching Southridge Raider and Indiana University Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal baseball. David loved farming with his dad and working outside. He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Patty (Lockyear) Sickbert, Linda (Folsom) Sickbert, and Pat (Hemmer) Sickbert; one daughter, Vicki Pendleton; one sister, Ann Morgan; and one grandchild, Hayden Hughes.

He is survived by one daughter, Dana (Jim) Hughes of Winslow, Indiana; and by five grandchildren, Collin, Emma and Eva Woods, Austin, and Cheyenne Hughes.

Funeral services for David H. Sickbert will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at St. Paul United Church of Christ from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, the day of the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital.