Dubois County Republican Party to Fill Treasurer Opening

The Dubois County Republican Party has announced a mid-term vacancy effective December 9, 2022, in the elected Republican seat of Dubois County Treasurer.

To fill the vacancy, a caucus of the Republican County Committee will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. The caucus is not open to the public.

Individuals interested in declaring their candidacy for the Republican Treasurer seat must file a notarized Form CEB-5 and a CAN-12 with Republican Chairman Robert Duncan, DCGOPCC@gmail.com, no later than 72 hours prior to the start of the caucus.

Forms are available at the County Clerk’s office in the Dubois County Courthouse or downloaded from the Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division website: https://www.in.gov/sos/elections/election-administrators-portal/election-forms/.