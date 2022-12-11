Evansville Man Arrested in Jasper on Multiple Drug Charges

An Evansville man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges in Jasper.

Tuesday morning the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers used a K9 officer on the vehicle who alerted them to the presence of narcotics inside.

Officers searched the vehicle and found Marijuana, as well as a syringe that was determined to contain Heroin.

After investigation, it was found that the narcotics belonged to 54-year-old, Joseph Buchanan, of Evansville.

Buchanan was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and possession of Marijuana.

A male passenger who was with Buchanan, identified as Timothy Cheaney, was cited in court for possession of Marijuana.