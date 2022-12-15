Felony Charges for Huntingburg Woman after Fatal Accident

Just before 6 AM, Thursday morning Jasper Police received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 231, near Denny’s. EMS transported the female victim to Memorial Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Due to the extensive injuries sustained by the victim, the driver, Martha Hale of Huntingburg, was also transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test that showed presumptive positive for marijuana. Before Hale’s vehicle was towed law enforcement performed a search that located marijuana and paraphernalia.

Hale was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of OWI- Fatality (Level 4 Felony), OWI- Endangerment (A Misdemeanor), Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor), Citation for Driving While Suspended.

After notifying the victim’s family, police are now identifying Stephanie K. Taylor of Holland as the deceased.

Dubois County EMS, Ruxer’s Towing Service, and Jasper Fire Department assisted on the scene.