Fundraiser Planned for Hunter Greulich Memorial Scholarship

A fallen Heritage Hills graduate’s passion for mechanics endures beyond the tragic accident that claimed his life. On November 7th, 2019 The Spencer County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a report of an accident between Fulda and New Boston. One occupant of an involved Pontiac passenger vehicle, later identified as Hunter Greulich, was deceased at the scene. Hunter was a 2013 graduate of Heritage Hills High School before continuing higher education at the University of Northwestern Ohio where he graduated in 2015. Hunter worked as a Field Service Manager at Crown Lift Trucks of Evansville. He married the love of his life, Nicole, on May 18, 2019.

Nicole Wilkerson, Hunter’s widow, along with his parents, Mark and Karla, and sister Myriah, have made it their mission to continue Hunter’s legacy by creating the Hunter Greulich Memorial Scholarship. Each year a graduating Heritage Hills student, carrying a 2.5 GPA or higher, with plans to continue their education in Auto or Diesel Mechanics, is chosen to receive $1,000 directly to their institution of choice. The ideal candidate has a strong work ethic, has a desire to help others, and a passion for mechanics.

This year’s fundraiser will take place on January 7, 2023, from 11 to 1, CST, at Myriah Hill Conservation Club. Tickets for dinners including a quarter grilled chicken, potatoes, baked beans, slaw, and bread are available to purchase for $12 each. These tickets must be presented at the time of meal pick up. T-shirts, featuring a design inspired by Hunter’s description of himself for an 8th-grade assignment, are also available. The cost is $20 for sizes Small-XL and $22 for XXL. If enough interest is expressed in toddler sizes 2T-5T, as well as youth small through XL, they will be made available for $15 each. Orders for shirts may be placed now for guaranteed pickup on the day of the dinner. Meal tickets and shirts can be purchased by contacting Nicole Wilkerson at 812-639-2562, or on Facebook, as well as by text message or voicemail to Karla Greulich at 812-630-4022.