Gov. Holcomb Accepting Applications for Fellowship Program

Gov. Holcomb is accepting applications for Fellowship Program

Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that applications will be accepted through Jan. 31 for the 2023–2024 Governor’s Fellowship. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

“Our Governor’s Fellows are such valuable players on our team,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The wide range of expertise and assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”

The program is open to college graduates who receive a bachelor’s degree in the summer or fall of 2022 or spring of 2023. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government. Many Governor’s Fellow participants have gone on to successful careers in both the public and private sectors—with some serving at the highest levels of local, state, and federal government.

The application and submission guidelines can be accessed HERE. To be eligible, the application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by Jan. 31. Applicants should know if they have been selected for an interview no later than Feb. 14. Recipients of the Fellowship will begin , 2023.

If you have questions about the fellowship, contact Emily Clancy at the Governor’s Office at eclancy@gov.in.gov.