Henry Norbert Merkle

Henry Norbert Merkley, age 5, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on , 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Henry was born on , 2017, to John and Natalie (Alles) Merkley.

Henry was in kindergarten at Ireland Elementary School.

He attended Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper with his family.

He loved spending time with his friends, family, and classmates, being outside, swimming, and going to church. Henry smiled his way through life, touching the lives of many, as he battled the many challenges he faced with cerebral palsy.

Surviving are his parents, John and Natalie Merkley, Jasper, IN, one brother, Nathan Merkley, at home, maternal grandparents, Bob and Brenda Alles, Jasper, IN, and paternal grandparents, Al and Maureen Merkley, Chesterfield, MO.

The family wishes to extend their most sincere gratitude to the dedicated team that helped to make Henry’s life as rich as possible: Jayme Horton, Hannah Staub, Elise Otto, numerous therapists and caregivers, and also the faculty and staff at Jasper Elementary and Ireland Elementary.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry Norbert Merkley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church on from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital or to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com