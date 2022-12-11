Huntingburg Woman Facing Multiple Drug-Related Charges in Jasper

A Huntingburg woman is multiple facing drug-related charges in Jasper.

Friday afternoon the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Sunset Citgo in reference to a female driver slumped over their steering wheel.

When officers and EMS arrived, EMS began treating the driver, identified as 60-year-old, Junia Pfaff, of Huntingburg and took her to Memorial Hospital.

Officers investigated the vehicle using a K9 officer who alerted them to the presence of narcotics.

Upon searching the vehicle officers found Methamphetamine and three other controlled substances.

After Phaff had medical clearance at Memorial Hospital she was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of possession of Methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.