Indiana Education Changes for Student Progress

Passed in 2021, House Enrolled Act 1514 required state boards of education to develop and provide school performance dashboards. The Indiana State Board of Education released its Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard (Indiana GPS) more than 18 months before the statutorily-required July 2024 deadline. Indiana GPS aims to enhance student preparedness by implementing a comprehensive, transparent guide for the K-12 continuum.

The dashboard focuses on key indicators of success for knowledge and skill development across all grade levels. All data collected by the program best indicates five characteristics of successful students post-graduation. Academic mastery, Career, and Postsecondary Readiness: Credentials and Experiences, Communication and Collaboration, Work Ethic, and Civic, Financial, and Digital literacy are benchmarks for the program. This data in one, easily accessible, location empowers students and families to make informed decisions and continuously improve.

The Indiana State Department of Education will continue to update the dashboard so it best reflects the progress of Indiana students.