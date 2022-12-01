ISP Investigating Crash after Child Rushed to Children’s Hospital

, 2022: Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic early morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 8:30 Morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding to a head-on crash involving injuries. ISP crash reconstruction specialist Trooper Tate Rohlfing and Detective Travis Baker responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

As a result of the preliminary investigation, officers believe that a green 1996 Mazda passenger car, driven by 29-year-old Devin Roll of Pekin, Indiana, was eastbound and approaching a hillcrest on East Bill Miller Road just east of Blue River Church Road. At the same time, 58-year-old Rhonda Danser, also of Pekin, was westbound in a silver 2016 Kia Sportage and approaching the same hillcrest. As the two vehicles crested the hill, they struck head-on, colliding with the front driver’s side of the other vehicle. Neither driver was seriously injured; however, a four-year-old child riding in the green Mazda was rushed by ground ambulance to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the Pekin Town Marshall, the Washington County Ambulance Service, and the Pierce/Polk Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the investigation.