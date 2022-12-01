James E. Day, 85, of Loogootee, IN passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by his family at Poplar Care Strategies in Loogootee, IN.

He was born on November 11, 1937, in Loogootee, IN to the late Earl and Martha (Harris) Day.

James married Barbara (Dillon) Day and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2013. He was a member of the Army National Guard. James worked various construction, excavation, and demolition jobs throughout his life. He was a jack of all trades and did everything from drive a dump truck, road graders for the Martin County Highway Department, and operate heavy machinery. James loved to race stock cars at the Martin County Speedway in Loogootee, IN. He also worked at the Brickyard in Loogootee, IN.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Day, his parents, Earl and Martha Day, his grandson, Timothy Taylor, and his brother Bill Day.

James is survived by his children, James “Cowboy” Day, Brenda Hardwick, Bobby (Cindy) Day, and Danny Day, all of Loogootee, IN, 10 Grandchildren, Mary Ellen, Jamie, Nicki, Dylan, Mike, Mark, Jonathan, Daniel, Molly, 19 Great- Grandchildren, 2 Great -Great Grandchildren, his sister, Carolyn Colglazier of Loogootee, IN, his brother, Chuck Day of Loogootee, IN and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen according to James wishes. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 P.M until 4:00 P.M. at the American Legion Country Club in Loogootee, IN.

Memorial donations can be made to Blake Funeral Home in memory of James.

Arrangements are provided by Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, IN.