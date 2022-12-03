James Stillwell, Sr.

James Edward Stillwell, Sr., age 77, of Dale, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1945, in Dubois County, to Nellie (Ingle) Stillwell; and married Donna J. (Ruble) Stillwell in 1991. He served in the Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. James was a member of the English VFW #6160. He loved hunting and the Minnesota Vikings. Has preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Patty Buechler and Shirley Loechte.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Stillwell; children, Jim (Charlyn) Stillwell, Jr., Jeff (Misty) Stillwell, Chad (Denise) Stillwell; stepdaughter, Holly (Roger) Greenlee, Greg (Rhonda) Haley; ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.