Jasper Man Facing Disorderly Conduct Charges

A Jasper man is facing disorderly conduct charges.

Saturday evening, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to an apartment at 4044 Manor Drive for a verbal domestic dispute.

When officers arrived they could hear yelling from outside the door.

Upon investigation, officers found that an occupant of the apartment, 26-year-old, Cristian Aponte-Velez, was heavily intoxicated and having an argument over the phone.

Aponte-Velez was asked by officers to keep the noise down and told that if they had to come back due to him disturbing the peace again, he would go to jail for disorderly conduct.

10 minutes after the officers left the Jasper Police Department was called again for a verbal domestic dispute at the apartment.

Officers returned to the apartment and found Aponte-Velez screaming and yelling over the phone again.

Aponte-Velez was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of disorderly conduct.