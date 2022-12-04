Jasper Man Facing OWI Charges After Traffic Stop

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges.

Saturday night, a Jasper Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of 15th Street and Meridian Road.

During the traffic stop, the Officer noticed the driver, 28-year-old, Zachary Betz, was showing signs of impairment.

Upon investigation, it was found that Betz was under the influence of Amphetamines.

Betz was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI.