Julie Anne Schnell of Birdseye, IN, passed away on , 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Julie was born in Jasper, Indiana, on , to Bill and Angie (Payne) Tempel.

After Julie graduated from Heritage Hills in 1997, she went on to study Secondary Education at Purdue University and obtained her Master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University. After graduation, Julie became an AP World History teacher at Jasper High School where she taught for the last 21 years.

While at Purdue, Julie met her husband, Ryan Schnell, of Schnellville, and were married on . Julie and Ryan went on to have two daughters, Addison 15, and Alayna 13. Alayna also succumbed to her injuries in the accident.

Julie was a member of Divine Mercy Parish of Schnellville. She was Secretary at Holy Trinity Catholic School Council for 6 years. During her time at Jasper High School, she served in various capacities throughout the years including Spell Bowl Advisor, Veterans Day Program Coordinator, Grants Committee, Prom Sponsor, Crochet Club Sponsor, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Good Citizen Aware Selection Coordinator, organized gifts for soldiers at and organized a fundraiser for DARFUR refugee crisis.

She was a beloved teacher that pushed her students to excel. Julie had an amazing ability to be fully present and make you feel special.

Julie is survived by her husband; Ryan and daughter, Addison Schnell, both of Birdseye, parents; Bill and Angie Tempel of Gentryville; father and mother-in-law; Fred and Sharon Schnell of Birdseye; three siblings and their spouses; Terri and Jason Zimmerman of Trafalgar, Valerie and Ben Duttlinger of Gentryville, and Kevin and Ashley Tempel of Tennyson; and nine nieces and nephews.

A combined Mass of Christian Burial for Julie Anne Schnell and her daughter, Alayna, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper with burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville, Indiana.

A combined visitation for Julie and her daughter will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Jasper High School gymnasium. A rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. at the school.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to the Dubois County Community Foundation for the Julie and Alayna Schnell Memorial Fund or to Holy Trinity Catholic School.