June Ann Hildenbrand, age 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:48 a.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

She was born June 9, 1943, in Huntingburg, to Hugo and Elenor (Kronemeyer) Bartelt. June graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1961. She was a lifetime member of Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg; and enjoyed birdwatching. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Donald Ray Bartelt.

She is survived by two children, Scott (Tara) Hildenbrand of Evanston, Indiana and Lynn (Johnny) Preston of Danville, Kentucky; one sister, Doris Hemmerlein of Newburgh, Indiana, and Naples, Florida; and by two grandchildren, Jake and Lexi Preston.

A graveside service for June Ann Hildenbrand will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on December 17, 2022, at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Jeff Donehue will officiate at the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. The family would like to thank Willowdale Village for the excellent care provided to their mother. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com