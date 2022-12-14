Starting today well over 1,000 Dubois County kids in grades Pre-K through 5th grade will receive a brand new pair of shoes just in time for Christmas with the Kicks for Kids program.

The Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events, and Shoe Sensation have teamed up locally using the proceeds of the RWB Music Fest held back in August in Jasper to provide the shoes.

All students pre-k through 5th grade on the free and reduced lunch program were eligible and a form was sent home with those students for their parents to sign. Rally Point Events President Lance Yearby explains why this program was chosen.

“We started this program Kicks for Kids as a way to give back to our local youth. We saw a need through Rally Point and through this program now with Jasper included we’ll have 10,000 kids this year. The program itself speaks volumes for this mission and its growth”

Speaking on that growth Lance and his organization have some big goals for the future.

“We would like to eventually do 20 to 30,000 kids over the next 2 or 3 years as we continue to grow our events throughout Dubois County, throughout Southern Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and so on and so forth and it’s only possible through people like our sponsors along with our ticket buyers. So every ticket you buy is essentially a pair of shoes for a child in need”

Shoe distribution begins today with Ireland and Holland Elementary Schools, Wednesday at Northeast Dubois and Huntingburg Elementary Schools, Thursday at Jasper and Pine Ridge Elementary schools, and concludes on Friday at Ferdinand Elementary.