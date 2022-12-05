Late Night Immunization Clinic Scheduled for December 7th

With flu season in full swing, the Dubois County Health Department just wanted to remind everyone that we are still offering flu vaccinations for any individuals wanting to protect themselves this flu season.

Daily walk-in flu shots are available from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday – Friday. If you are 12 & older, you may also use our convenient drive-thru between 8:30 am to 3:30 pm Monday – Friday.

We will also be offering a late-night immunizations clinic on December 7, 2022, for those needing immunizations after our regular business hours.

DATE: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

TIME: 3:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. (NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED)

LOCATION: 1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47546.

The Health Department can bill most private healthcare insurance plans, Medicare Part B, and Medicaid. The uninsured/underinsured can also be served with state-provided vaccines.

In addition to flu shots, don’t forget the Dubois County Health Department can also handle all your vaccination needs from infants, to adults, travel immunizations, and even Covid-19. Please call 812-481-7056 if you have any questions or if you would like to make an appointment.