Linda S. Fendel, age 60, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1962, to Albert and Lorine (Otto) Fendel.

She was a 1980 graduate of Heritage Hills High School.

She attended Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, and was a member of the Schnellville Home Economics Club and the Early Days Antique Club.

Linda had great faith and was an upbeat individual, never letting anything get her down; she loved life and was always energetic, with a smile on her face.

She enjoyed collecting unicorns and tractors, sewing, driving tractors, attending antique tractor shows and auctions, mowing, spending time outdoors, and enjoyed caring for family, especially her great nieces and nephews.

Surviving are one son, Shane Fendel, Schnellville, IN, her fiancé, Eugene Brosmer, Schnellville, IN, five sisters, Mary (Larry) Forler, St. Meinrad, IN, Cheryl Cole, Taswell, IN, Lisa Hedinger, Selvin, IN, Nancy Bromm, Buffaloville, IN, Ruth (Jim) Wilson, Jasper, IN, two brothers, Lee (Sandy) Fendel, Bristow, IN, Robert “Bob” Fendel, St. Meinrad, IN, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Linda S. Fendel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Schnellville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com