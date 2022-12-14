Local Groups Giving Back to School Kids with “Kids for Kicks” Program – 18 WJTS News Shorts

The Optimist Club of Jasper, Rally Point Events, and Shoe Sensation have teamed up locally using the proceeds of the RWB Music Fest held back in August in Jasper to provide the shoes. All students pre-k through 5th grade on the free and reduced lunch program were eligible and a form was sent home with those students for their parents to sign. Rally Point Events President, Lance Yearby, explains why this program was chosen.

Story by Ty Hunter. Anchored by Kaitlyn Neukam.