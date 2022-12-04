Maria “Adela” Mora, age 71, of Huntingburg, was called home at 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born March 10, 1951, in La Loma, Michoacan de Ocampo, to Galdino and Juliana Valdez de Regalado; and married Hilario Mora on February 14, 1971. Maria was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Ursula Regalado.

She is survived by her husband, Hilario Mora of Huntingburg; seven children, Oliva (Juan Alanis) Mora of Huntingburg, Celestino Mora of California, Lorena Mora (Refugio) Flores of Huntingburg, Mayra Mora Regalado of Huntingburg, Hilario (Rosa) Mora of Wisconsin, Rene Mora (Berenice Barrientos) of Huntingburg and Galdino Mora of Huntingburg; ten siblings, Cirenia Dominguez, Concepcion Sandoval, Olivia Ascencio, Ventura, Alfredo, Isidro, Antonio, Alicia, Maria, and Josefina Regulado; ten grandchildren, Diana, Hilario, Giovani and Asusena, Joselyn, Dayanara Mora, Gina, Ricky, and Jordan Flores and Jenifer Fiallos; and by two great-grandchildren, Evelynn Lopez and Mateo Fiallos.

Funeral services for Maria “Adela” Mora will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, December 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Father Homero Rodriquez will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 4th. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com or donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, friend, or walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one.