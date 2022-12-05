Marlene A. Huls, age 87, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:00 p.m. on , 2022, in Life’s Journey Hospice Center in Avon, Indiana.

Marlene was born in Haysville, Indiana, on , 1935, to Elmer and Evelyn (Mann) Himsel.

She was a graduate of Northeast Dubois High School and then Indiana University, where she received a degree in education.

She was a teacher for 63 years for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools.

Marlene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the Philharmonic.

She enjoyed teaching, music, I.U. sports, and spending time with her family, especially her great nieces, Margaret and Aoife Langley.

Surviving are nieces and nephews, Libbi Langley, Billy (Brooke) Langley and Bobby Langley, and several others, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are one sister, Margaret “Meg” Langley, and four brothers, Eddie, Charlie, Fred, and George Himsel.

A funeral service for Marlene A. Huls will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Joe Held will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

