Mary Lou Siddons, age 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:12 a.m., on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Brookside Village in Jasper.

She was born July 23, 1940, in Ireland, Indiana to Victor and Lee Etta (Wehr) Vollmer; and married Jack Siddons on May 5, 1995, in Jasper. Mary worked as a home caregiver for 30+ years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church and the Senior Citizens Club. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Siddons, who died on July 17, 2011; her daughter, Tammy Leinenbach, who died on October 12, 1997; and her brother, John Vollmer.

Mary is survived by five children, Denise Leinenbach of Ferdinand, Shelly (Tony) Uebelhor of Jasper, Robin Collon of Sarasota, Florida, Rob (Brenda) Leinenbach of Evansville and Audrey (Chris) McNallin Lyell of Nashville, Tennessee; five siblings, Annie (Dennis) Fleck of Jasper, Charlotte (Kenneth T.) Hoffman of Ireland, Charles (Joyce) Vollmer of Jasper, Gene (Marilyn) Vollmer of Huntingburg, and Martha (Kent) Fleck of Jasper; by (10) grandchildren, (5) step-grandchildren, and (7) great-grandchildren.

Graveside services for Mary Lou Siddons will be held at 10:30 a.m., (E.S.T.), on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Enlow City Cemetery located in Jasper. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the burial arrangements. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com