Mary Marceda Seufert

Mary MarcedaSeufert, 94, formerly of Ferdinand passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Plano, TX. Mary was born on August 11, 1928, in Ferdinand to Hilbert and Henrietta (Becher) Quante. She was united in marriage to Donald Seufert on September 8, 1951, in Saint Ferdinand Church. Donald preceded her in death on April 21, 1978.

Mary was a bookkeeper at several local businesses. She was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand parish. Mary was devoted to her faith and family. She enjoyed working in her yard, painting, and re-finishing furniture, going to auctions, and making quilts and blankets. She sent her homemade cinnamon rolls all over the U.S.

Surviving are two daughters, Donna (Bill) Sako of Plano, TX.and Paula (Lou) Duncan of Seymour, IN. Her grandchildren, Nick Sako, Laura Sako, Susan (Thomas) Charlton, Michael (Maria) Duncan, Jonathan (Bri) Duncan, and Peter (Caroline) Duncan. Two great-grandchildren, Logan Sako and Gwendolen Sako. Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Quante.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 9th at 10:00 AM in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:00 until 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel on the Hill Restoration Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.