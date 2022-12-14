Mike Braun and Suzanne Crouch Formally Announce Run for Governor

US Senator Mike Braun has formally announced his for Governor of Indiana in 2024. Braun has been US Senator since 2019 and was a Member of the Indiana House of Representatives from the 63rd district from 2014 to 2017. Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch joined Braun in the race for governor in 2024 as well. Governor Eric Holcomb cannot seek another term due to term limits. Crouch has been lieutenant governor since 2017.

