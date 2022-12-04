Morton J. “Marty” Seifrig, age 67, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 9:05 p.m. on , 2022, in Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana.

Marty was born in Newport News, Virginia, on , 1955. He married Marcia Wheaton on , 1976. She preceded him in death on , 2021.

He was a United States Army Veteran, who served for 15 years.

He retired from JOFCO, where he worked as a factory maintenance technician for 22 years.

He was a member of Timeless Classics Car Club of Pike County and was the president of the Otwell Community Center.

Marty enjoyed working on old cars.

Surviving is one son, Timothy (Rachel) Seifrig, Adolphus, KY, two grandchildren, Amalie and Wyatt Seifrig, and one sister, Tina McCracken.

Preceding him in death besides his wife and parents are one sister, Theresa Seifrig, and one brother, Kevin Seifrig.

There will be no viewing or funeral service at this time following Marty’s wishes for cremation.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Otwell Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Contenders of Faith Nation in Otwell, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com