Our Precious Angels Candlelight Vigil Sunday December 11th

our precious angel’s group will hold their annual candlelight vigil Sunday, December 11th at 2:00 pm. the candlelight vigil will last approximately one hour and will take place at our precious angels memorial garden site overlooking the lake near the south parking lot of the Dubois county 4-h fairgrounds. anyone who has lost a child, as well as family and friends, are invited to participate.

our precious angels is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to assisting parents, friends, and family members dealing with the loss of a child. dedicated in October of 2005, the memorial garden site was constructed and continues to be funded strictly through donations. its purpose is to provide a peaceful, quiet, and serene place for family and friends to reflect on the memories of a lost loved one.

all maintenance and improvements to the memorial garden site is dependent on donations. if you are willing to help financially with this effort; you may drop off your donations to springs valley bank and trust. be sure to tell them that it is for our precious angel’s maintenance fund. you may also mail your donation check to springs valley bank and trust, c/o teller. p.o. box 830, jasper Indiana 47547-0830. be sure to write “our precious angels” on the memo line.