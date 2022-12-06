Patoka 2000 Accepting Donations For Winter Months

Patoka 2000 Accepting Donations For Bridge Planters For Winter Months

Patoka 2000 (beautification committee of the Jasper Chamber) is getting ready to prepare the urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Holiday and Winter seasons.

In order to defray the costs of this beautification project, Patoka 2000 seeks donations from individuals, families, or businesses throughout the community. You may make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. By doing this, you are able to remember that person, while admiring the beautiful bridge area every time that you drive across the bridge. Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this great beautification project.

By working together we can continue to make Jasper a clean, bright community for those that live here and those that are just traveling through.

A classified ad will be placed in The Herald (around December 20) stating all of those that donated funds and the people or cause they would like to have remembered or honored.

The deadline for accepting donations for the Winter Project is December 9.

Donations can be sent directly to Patoka 2000 at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307.

Any questions can be directed to the Jasper Chamber at 482-6866 or chamber@jasperin.org