Patoka Lake to host eagle watch Jan. 7

Patoka Lake will host its 35th annual eagle watch event on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include both indoor and outdoor activities.



Indoors, see Patoka’s resident bald eagle and other raptors as interpretive naturalists Dana Reckelhoff and Wade LeHue share the birds’ story. There will be children’s activities from 12:40 to 2:30 p.m



Outdoors, join wildlife specialist Brian Finch on a driving tour of sites bald eagles frequent. Finch will talk about the history of the bald eagle reintroduction program in the 1980s, and lunch will be provided.



The cost for this event is $25 per person. Advance registration is required by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447. All reservations are final. No cancellations will be accepted. Dress for the weather and remember to bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras. Make sure your car’s gas tank is full for the driving tour. This event is limited to the first 65 registered participants.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov.patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.