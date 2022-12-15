Purdue Extension Dubois County Requesting Donations for 2023 Programming

Purdue Extension Dubois County is requesting donations to support their 2023 county programming.

The mission of Purdue Extension is to enhance lives and livelihoods through research-based education. The primary program focus is planned to meet the non-formal educational needs of each county as identified its citizens. Key objectives for Purdue Extension are to provide and carry-on educational programs in agricultural production and marketing, soil fertility and conservation, consumer and family sciences, family living, nutrition, financial management, personnel management, public affairs, youth development including 4-H, and community development of policies and resources.

All donations made will go to supporting local programming, educational events, or state-wide advocacy efforts in the form of support for Dubois County Food & Ag Day, Dubois County Local Foods Expo, PCARET, Purdue Extension Annual Event (Meeting), and other programs as deemed fit by the staff of Purdue Extension – Dubois County.

Donations can be made via check to Dubois County CES Ed Fund. If you would like to direct your donation to a specific topic area or event, please indicate how you would like your contribution to be used in the memo line or in written communication.