Raymond A. Verkamp, age 70, of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on , 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Raymond was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1951, to Leo and Minnie (Thewes) Verkamp.

He was a lifetime farmer.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, Schnellville Conservation Club, Schnellville Community Club, Betzville Park, Mariah Hill Conservation Club, and the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Raymond enjoys attending tractor pulls, going to auctions, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are six siblings, Clarence (Donna) Verkamp, Celestine, IN, Charlene (John) Kern, Mariah Hill, IN, Eugene (Cindy) Verkamp, Schnellville, IN, Clara Mae (George) Mehringer, Jasper, IN, Charlie (Diane) Verkamp, Schnellville, IN, and Dorothy (Rick) Simpson, Tell City, IN, 23 nieces and nephews, and 35 great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother and sister-in-law, David and Francine Verkamp, an infant sister, Mary Verkamp, one niece, one nephew, and two great nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond A. Verkamp will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 6:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund.

