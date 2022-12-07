Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:00 p.m. on , 2022, surrounded by family in Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Becky was born in Washington, Indiana, on , 1950, to Robert and Catherine (Steinhart) Terwiske. She married Alan Matheis on , 1969, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

She was a 1968 graduate of Ireland High School.

She previously worked at Heichelbech’s Restaurant, the Fiesta, Dairy Queen, the Chicken Place, and Spud’s, at Jasper High School as a cook and custodian, and then retired from Leeds Selling Tools.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, and the American Legion Post #147 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed antiquing, reading, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Alan Matheis, Jasper, IN, four children, Shawn (Lisa) Matheis, Huntingburg, IN, Kelli (Mark) Gehlhausen, Ireland, IN, Adam (Jenny) Matheis, Dale, IN, Allison (Matt) Allen, Greenville, IN, 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, three sisters, Marcia Johannigsmeier, Haubstadt, IN, Gina (Mike) Scherle, Ireland, IN, Angie (Bill) Hochgesang, Celestine, IN, nine brothers, Stan (Julie) Terwiske, Oakland City, IN, Rolly (Kathleen) Terwiske, Huntingburg, IN, Dave (Cindy) Terwiske, Newburgh, IN, Bruce Terwiske, Ireland, IN, Robert Terwiske Jr., Ireland, IN, Paul Terwiske, Jasper, IN, Joel Terwiske, Velpen, IN, Jay (Ann) Terwiske, Ireland, IN, George (Kristi) Terwiske, Ireland, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, two grandchildren, Eli and Isabel Taber, one brother, Jerry Terwiske, an infant brother, Johnny Terwiske, one sister-in-law, Kay Terwiske, and one brother-in-law, Bill Johannigsmeier.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Rebecca A. “Becky” Matheis will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com