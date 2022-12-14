Robert E. Kelly, 86, of English, Indiana passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home.

He was born on December 8, 1936, in Cumberland, KY to the late Charles and Lillian “Blondie” (Cornett) Kelly-Day.

Bob was a United States Veteran. He was a member of the Airforce and the Army, serving during the Korean War. Bob was a laborer by trade, he started with the 795 Laborers and then joined the 181 Operators Union until his retirement. He enjoyed walking and walked at least two miles a day. Bob was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

Bob is preceded in death by his father Charles Kelly who passed away when Bob was 6 years old, his mother, Lillian (Cornett) Kelly- Day, his step-father who raised him, James Day, his great-grandchild, his siblings, Jerry Kelly, and Donald Day.

He is survived by his sons, Robert (Lillie) Kelly of English, Indiana, Joseph (Joan) Kelly of Paoli, Indiana, Michael (Julie) Kelly of English, Indiana, 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great- Grandchildren, his siblings, Berta Lou Absher of Georgetown, Kentucky, Charles Kelly Jr. of Corryton, Tennessee, Linda (Herbert) Fields of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Roger (Judy) Day of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Brenda (Benny) Brown of Whitesburg, Kentucky, Darrell (Brenda) Day of Whitesburg, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Debbie Day, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 A.M at Denbo Funeral Home in English, Indiana with Bro. Barry Adams to officiate. Military rights and burial will follow at Community Chapel Cemetery in Eckerty, Indiana.

Friends may visit on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Denbo Funeral Home and again on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

