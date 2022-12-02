Roundabout Planned for Busy Intersection

Operation: Safe Passage wants to make a local intersection safer… in a roundabout way. Commonly known as Bretzville junction, the intersection of Indiana Highways 162 and 64, has been the scene of several accidents throughout the years.

Between 2017 and 2019 the intersection saw 116 collisions. Highway safety rating systems used to measure crash volume and economic impact have determined the area as a priority on both factors.

The Indiana Department of Transportation – Vincennes District has been chosen to oversee the project. Lochmueller Group and VS Engineering are the engineering consultants and have already begun design and engineering work.

A public hearing concerning the roundabout is slated for the spring of 2023, with final design plans finished in the fall of 2024, construction beginning in 2025, and the project completed in the spring of 2026.

The organization says the new improvements will enhance safety and ease traffic flow in the area. For more information and the latest news on this development, local residents can visit INSafePassage.Com