St. Joseph’s Church Recently Re-opened after Renovation

St. Joseph’s Church in Jasper was built by immigrants for immigrants over 100 years ago and recently re-opened it’s doors after extensive renovation for the past almost 2 years.

Studies for the renovation began in 2017 and the work began in 2021 beginning with work to the exterior of the church. The renovation cost is just under $10 million and the money is raised through the “Our Time” Capital Campaign. Saturday, December 10th found the church open to the public and parishioners with a special dedication mass. Father John Brosmer talks about what the renovation and now the re-opening mean to the faith community.

The Co-Chairperson of the Renovation Committee Alan Hoffman reviews the components of the renovation.

Parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper have been holding services in Kundek Hall in the Parish Center. Contributions for the “Our Time” Capital Campaign are still being accepted.

Please contact the St. Joseph’s parish center to make arrangements for giving to the capital campaign. Our television partner WJTS-TV 18 will air the recorded dedication mass on Wednesday evening December 14th at 8 pm Eastern time.