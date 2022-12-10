St. Meinrad Announces Holiday Mass and Vespers Times

With the holiday season approaching, all are welcome to pray with the Benedictine monks. Seating in the Archabbey Church is limited; however, the Christmas services will be live-streamed at www.saintmeinrad.org/live.

Here is the schedule of services. All times are Central Time.

Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24: The regular daily Mass will be at 7:30 a.m. Vespers will begin at 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve Mass will be celebrated at 10 p.m.

Christmas, Sunday, December 25: Mass of Christmas Day will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday, December 26-28: Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1: Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Epiphany of the Lord, Sunday, January 8: Mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., with Vespers at 5 p.m.

Mass and Vespers are live-streamed each day in the Archabbey Church. Mass is live-streamed at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays and feast days. Vespers is live-streamed each day at 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Saint Meinrad switchboard at 812-357-6611.