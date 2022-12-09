Stephen Lee Bath, 67, of English, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:30 P.M. at his residence.

He was born on September 24, 1955, at Huntingburg, Indiana to Buddy and Mary Faye (Patton) Bath.

Stephen was a member of the Laborers Union for over 13 years. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing and working as a ground keeper at the Golf Course.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Mary Faye Bath, his two half-sisters, Connie Arnold, and Brenda Doyle.

Stephen is survived by his children, Leah (Matt) Hollcroft of Leavenworth, Indiana, Chad Adams of Taswell, Indiana, Natasha Adams of Taswell, Indiana, Michael Bath of Milltown, Indiana, his grandchildren, Bryer and Blakely Hollcroft, his half-sisters, Billie Bath of Marengo, Indiana, Janet Thompson of Marengo, Indiana, Lori Graham of Huntingburg, Indiana, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was chosen according to Stephen’s wishes. He will be buried in Taswell Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will be held in Stephen’s honor.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

