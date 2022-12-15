T. Chantelle Ubelhor, 87, of Bristow, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Chantelle was born September 10, 1935, in Uniontown to August and Rose E. (Lasher) Ubelhor. Chantelle enjoyed watching birds and flowers.

She is survived by three sisters, Marlene (Leroy) Oser of Siberia, Sandra (Clifford) Shea of Tulsa, OK, and Deanna (Jerry) Taylor of Evansville. Chantelle was preceded in death by brothers, Morris Ubelhor, and Roman Ubelhor and a brother in infancy, Gervas; sisters, Agnes Sisson, and Olivia Lasher, Reverend Mother Catherine O.C.D., Jeanette Talbott, Dorothy Pontones, Rita Kelly, and Sheila Land.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 17th at 10:00 AM CT at Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Croix. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 3-7:00 PM CT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Saturday from 7-9:15 AM CT at the funeral home.

