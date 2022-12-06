William “Bill” N. Neukam, age 80, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 7:31 p.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bill was born in Indiana, on , 1942, Elmer and Oleta (Seitz) Neukam. He married Mildred Pancake on , 1961, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

He was a United States Navy Veteran.

He previously worked for ACME Metal and Dubois Elevator, and then retired from JFS, where he had been a truck driver for several years. After retirement, he worked part-time as a janitor for Northeast Dubois School Corporation.

Bill attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He enjoyed driving the tractor, feeding his fish, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Mildred Neukam, Dubois, IN, three children, Doris (Paul) Kyle, Santa Claus, IN Alan (Anna) Neukam, Evansville, IN, Juanita (Lloyd) Overton, Dubois, IN, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Susie Chamess, Scottsdale, AZ, Connie Feltner, Bloomington, IN, and one brother, Mark Buffenburger, Velpen, IN.

He is preceded in death by his birth mother, Helen Erwin, and one brother, Jack Neukam.

Funeral services for William “Bill” N. Neukam will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Haysville, Indiana. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

