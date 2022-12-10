William E. “Bill” Troutman, age 44 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on , 2022, at his home.

He was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1978, to Wendell and Kathryn (Underwood) Troutman.

Bill worked at Masterbrand Decora in Jasper for over 20 years as a Maintenance Technician.

He attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.

He was a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus, and the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

He enjoyed grilling, was an avid Notre Dame Football and Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are: two daughters, Jillian Troutman and Mallory Troutman, both of Jasper; former wife, Abby Troutman, Jasper; one sister, Amanda Wojciechowski (Dan), Cedar Lake, IN; one brother, Jeff Troutman, Tell City; one half-sister, Tammi Hahus (Steve), Utica, KY; and niece and nephew, Julia and Lucas Wojciechowski.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and a step-father, Russell Needhamer.

A Memorial service for William E. “Bill” Troutman will be held at 4 pm on , 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, IN. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 1 pm until the 4 pm memorial service at the funeral home on , the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175 will conduct a memorial ritual at 3 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com