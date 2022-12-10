William E. “Bill” Troutman, age 44 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 9, 1978, to Wendell and Kathryn (Underwood) Troutman.
Bill worked at Masterbrand Decora in Jasper for over 20 years as a Maintenance Technician.
He attended Redemption Christian Church in Jasper.
He was a member of the Jasper Knights of Columbus, and the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.
He enjoyed grilling, was an avid Notre Dame Football and Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are: two daughters, Jillian Troutman and Mallory Troutman, both of Jasper; former wife, Abby Troutman, Jasper; one sister, Amanda Wojciechowski (Dan), Cedar Lake, IN; one brother, Jeff Troutman, Tell City; one half-sister, Tammi Hahus (Steve), Utica, KY; and niece and nephew, Julia and Lucas Wojciechowski.
Preceding him in death were his parents, and a step-father, Russell Needhamer.
A Memorial service for William E. “Bill” Troutman will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, IN. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate.
A visitation will be held from 1 pm until the 4 pm memorial service at the funeral home on Tuesday, the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175 will conduct a memorial ritual at 3 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
