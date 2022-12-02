William L. “Bill” Sparrow, age 65 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:36 am on , 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

William was born in Salem, Indiana on , 1957, to Ernest V and Barbara A (Seely) Sparrow.

He was a contractor in the construction industry and then worked for Farbest Foods in Huntingburg.

William was a member of the Jasper Church of the Nazarene.

He enjoyed woodworking, rebuilding motors, playing with his dogs, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is his companion, Shirley J. Zehr of Jasper, two daughters, Chastity Marshall (Terry), Louisville, KY, and Daisy Couch, Henry County, KY, four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Lapish, Jonathan Sparrow, Logan Nally, and Kelsie Nally, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Elizabeth Sparrow, and Pamela Sparrow, and one brother, Jimmy Sparrow, all of Salem, IN.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one sister, Sandra Arias, and two brothers, Eugene Sparrow and George Sparrow.

A Funeral service for William L. “Bill” Sparrow will be held at 3 pm on , 2022, at the Church of the Nazarene in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 1 pm until the 3 pm service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, the Dubois County Humane Society, or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com