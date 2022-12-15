Winter R. Redecker, age 26, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Winter was born in Champaign, Illinois, on , 1996, to Andrew and Julie (Black) Redecker.

She was a high school graduate and worked as a furniture manufacturer at Indiana Furniture.

She liked to tinker with vehicles and spending time with her children.

Surviving are her mother, Julie Singer, step-father, Rick Singer, both of Ireland, IN, fiancé, Brandon Divine, Huntingburg, IN, her children, Snowy Burkhardt and Owen Bates, siblings, Lori Sermersheim, Jasper, IN, Autumn Redecker, Otwell, IN, Summer Abel, Jasper, IN, Joseph Fields, Paoli, IN, one niece, Addyson Sermersheim, three nephews, Steven Martindale, and Kaleb and Braylon Sermersheim, and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service for Winter R. Redecker will be held at 2:00 p.m. on , 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor James Young will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until the 2:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com