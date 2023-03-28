Latest News

Clark Co. Crash Claims Life of Unidentified Man Domestic Dispute Earns Jasper Teen Several Charges Four Local Farms Received Hoosier Homestead Award ISP Investigating Remains Found in Spencer County Crawford County Man Facing OWI Charges

Kaitlyn Neukam joins Kelly & Cy of the Dubois County Humane Society about this week’s Pet of the Week, Opal.

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: DuboisCountyHumane.org

Stock media provided by Pond5.

On By production@wjts.tv

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post