TWINNING & WINNING: 4 Sets of Twins & 1 Set of Triplets Graduate from Southridge High School – 18 News Shorts

According to the National Library of Medicine, twins occur in about 3% of pregnancies in the United States and triplets are far less prevalent. A group of thirteen seniors graduating from Southridge High School defies those odds times three.

Story by: Joyce Murrell

Stock media provided by Pond5.

