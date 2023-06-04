Jasper, Ind. – Two Jasper residents have been arrested on domestic battery charges.

Very early yesterday (Sunday) morning, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to an address on Emily Street for a report of domestic battery.

Upon investigation, it was found that two subjects, identified as 38-Year-Old, Travis Hubbuch, and 38-Year-Old, Kathleen Hubbuch had both battered each other.

It was also determined by officers that Kathleen had attempted to destroy evidence.

Both Travis and Kathleen were arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center.

Travis is facing charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Kathleen is facing charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.