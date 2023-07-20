The Dubois County Museum welcomes our finest frontiersman, Daniel Boone, in the person of Danny Russel, for a dynamic portrayal of this complex character of a man on Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 A.M. Russel had spent considerable time researching and compiling his show during visits to Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Missouri to learn where and how Boone lived, hunted, fought and dreamed of the next frontier. Boone’s remarkable achievements and his crucial role in Westward Expansion were detailed in a 1784 published work by John Filson. The book depicts Boone as a natural leader, a survivor of ambushes, captures, and desperate defenses, leaving behind lands he had discovered, protected, settled, and improved. Russel will guide listeners through tales of this legendary pioneer and pathfinder, master hunter, woodsman, wilderness scout, expert marksman and gunsmith, statesman, and Revolutionary War hero. Russel will bring Daniel Boone to life with his portrayal and stories.

Visit the museum’s web site at www.duboiscountymuseum.org for more information.