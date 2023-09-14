Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company donated $500 to the West Baden Springs Police Department.

The $500 donation Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company made will go towards a K9 Fundraiser the West Baden Springs Police Department is holding.

This K9 Fundraiser is to assist the police department with raising funds to purchase a new canine for the agency after the recent passing of canine Asher.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 21st, from 5 PM to 10 PM ET at Legendz Sports Bar and Grill located in French Lick.