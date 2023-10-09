Latest News

Sent by the Indiana State Police

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Riley Springsteen.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Riley Springsteen, a 16-year-old white female, 4 feet 9 inches tall, 148 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a pink backpack.

Riley is missing from Brook, Indiana which is 108 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 5:00 a.m.  She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Riley Springsteen, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.

By Kaitlyn Neukam

