A Howard County murder and arson suspect was arrested in Dubois County.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Dubois County officers were notified that a suspect of a murder and arson case out of Howard County, 44-year-old, Curtis Freeman, who is believed to be homeless, was possibly in the area. This information came after Freeman was first spotted in Orange County at a liquor store, where investigation showed he may have received a ride from the store to Dubois County. Officers were able to locate Freeman and take him into custody in Dubois County on an outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant out of Vigo County.

The case Freeman is a suspect in occurred the previous day, Monday, December 25th, and was a residential fire in Kokomo where the homeowner, 73-year-old, Pamela Hunter, was pronounced deceased on scene. Following an autopsy on Hunter, the preliminary findings shown of the exam are consistent with that of blunt force trauma and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The final determination is pending toxicology and lab results. The family of the deceased has been notified.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Howard County Sheriff’s Detectives traveled to Dubois County and interviewed Freeman, and after the interview arrested and transported him to the Howard County Jail on preliminary charges of Murder and Arson.

This case is still under investigation by multiple agencies and anyone with information should contact Detective Shirey at 765-614-3449 or by submitting a tip at sheriff.howardcountyin.gov.