The Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club will be conducting amateur radio testing for all amateur radio licenses, Technician, General, and Extra classes.

The testing dates will be February 10th, May 11th, August 10th, and November 9th, and take place at 10 PM Eastern at the Jasper Public Library.

There will be no fees for the testing but an appointment is required. To make an appointment contact Stephen Goins by phone at 812-639-4064, or by email at kd9umz@tutamail.com.

For additional information on the Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club, or the amateur radio tests, visit patokavalleyarc.org/amateur-radio-exams.