Latest News

Joint Investigation by Dubois County Sheriff’s Office and Huntingburg Police Department Results in Arrest of Local Resident on Multiple Narcotics Charges ISP Serve Attempted Murder Warrant on Huntingburg Woman Two Upcoming Legislative Breakfasts to be held by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce Free Amateur Radio Licence Tests to be Held Throughout 2024 by the Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club ISP Jasper Post Conducting a Saturation Patrol for the Move-Over or Slow-Down Law on Friday

The Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club will be conducting amateur radio testing for all amateur radio licenses, Technician, General, and Extra classes.

The testing dates will be February 10th, May 11th, August 10th, and November 9th, and take place at 10 PM Eastern at the Jasper Public Library.

There will be no fees for the testing but an appointment is required. To make an appointment contact Stephen Goins by phone at 812-639-4064, or by email at kd9umz@tutamail.com.

For additional information on the Patoka Valley Amateur Radio Club, or the amateur radio tests, visit patokavalleyarc.org/amateur-radio-exams.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post